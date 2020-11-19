Herman Allen Autry Sr., 79, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Beaufort, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
There will be no service.
Allen Autry Sr. was born April 29, 1941, in Beaufort, son of Herman and Bessie Autry.
Allen was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Beaufort High School, where he was center for the state championship Beaufort High School Seadogs. He went to Chowan College for two years and transferred to Wake Forest University, where he graduated from law school and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. During the summers while attending law school, Allen lifeguarded at Atlantic Beach, taught swimming lessons at Bud Dixon’s hotel and he and Dee opened a night club at the old Biltmore Hotel in Morehead City.
Allen and his family moved from Winston-Salem to Fort Lauderdale, where he had many good memories from his spring breaks while in college. Allen always loved the water, swimming, scuba diving, fishing and boating. He was a well-known businessman in south Florida and built two thriving business, one an insurance agency, is still in operation. Allen was highly active politically and was asked to sit on President Ronald Regan’s library in Washington, D.C. He sat on many boards and local charities.
Allen had a brain tumor in his 40s and had to undergo a serious operation. The night before his surgery, OS Hawkins, a minister then from Ft. Lauderdale Baptist Church, came to see him and Allen gave his life to Jesus. Many miraculous things happened after this, and Allen changed his life forever.
Allen was always a good writer and musician, later he wrote a book of Christian poetry which became an Amazon best-seller. He also wrote a new state song for Florida, “I am Florida,” which was set to music and sang by his neighbor and friend, Clyde Orange, founder of the Commodores. The family knows where Allen is now and those that loved and knew him rejoice in his new life.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years of marriage, Dee Autry; his son and best friend, Allen Autry Jr. and wife Cathy; grandchildren, Joshua and Michael; his two loving brothers, Jerry Autry, his wife and three children and Mike Autry, his wife and three children.
Arrangements are by Kareer Funeral Home of Florida.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.