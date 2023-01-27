Joe Harper
Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Ruth Maloney, Morehead City
Ruth Mae Maloney, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
John Volosin, Morehead City
John Volosin, 71 of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at home. No services at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Sandra Chadwick, Harkers Island
Sandra Chadwick, 77, of Harkers Island, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Pruitt Health of Sealevel. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Paul Kerwin, Morehead City
Paul C. Kerwin, 87 of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Larry Pittman, Southport
Larry Allen Pittman, 67, of Southport, NC passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Arrangements are pending. He is survived by his wife Kim Johnson Pittman, daughter Katie Johnson (Jeremiah), son Chris Pittman (Michelle), grandson Carter Pittman, granddaughter Bella Pittman, sister Anita Willis (Mack) Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Patricia "Dawn" Styron, Harkers Island
Patricia "Dawn" Styron passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. The family will celebrate her life privately. Dawn was born to the late Roosevelt and Gladys Davis on July 27, 1935. She married her true love, Kemp, on November 1, 1950.
JOHN "JACK" LEONARD JR., Pine Knoll Shores
John "Jack" Leonard Jr., 84, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2nd at St. Egbert Catholic Church.
