Deborah Jones, Morehead City
Deborah Johnson Jones, 69, of Morehead City, and formerly of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
WILLIAM "LARRY" GARNER, Morehead City
William "Larry" Garner, 87, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away the morning of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 2nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
ROCKY VERN TAYLOR, Gales Creek
Rocky Vern Taylor, 67, of Gales Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 30th at Munden Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
GLADYS M. MAKARA, Newport
Gladys M. Makara, 98, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
