Mary Josephine Rice, of Pine Knoll Shores, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, surrounded by her family at the age of 96.
On Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 10 a.m., a funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Egbert's Catholic Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends following the service.
A resident of Pine Knoll Shores, NC for 26 years, the last several months she was residing in Niantic, CT receiving hospice care. Born and raised in Queens, she spent the early part of her life living on Long Island in West Islip, NY.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Raymond; her children, Tom, Chris and Marianne; her 10 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Jack; and son, Bobby.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations are made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. The rains fall soft upon your fields. And, until we meet again. May God hold you in the palm of His hand. -Irish Blessing
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
