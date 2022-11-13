ROSE PITTMAN, Newport
Rose Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARGURITTA "MARGIE" L. CAULEY, Morehead City
Marguritta "Margie" L. Cauley, 88, of Salter Path, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 15th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
GEORGE T. BROWN SR., New Bern
George T. Brown Sr., 94, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Bayview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in New Bern. A funeral service for Mr. Brown will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 15th, at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej.
