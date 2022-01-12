Eddie Norman, 68, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 17th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City.
Eddie was born in Wake County, North Carolina, on January 28, 1953. He was a familiar face to those who went to the Newport Flea Market where he enjoyed working for himself, meeting new people, and helping his customers. Eddie will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his daughters, Sue Brill of Beaufort, Jeanette Huff of Newport, Jennifer Kalista of Jacksonville and Carrie Wood of Indiana; sons, Richie Norman of Morehead City and David Evans of Swansboro; sisters, Paula Kay Stroud of Raleigh and Emma Brook of Emerald Isle; brothers, Johnny Norman of Newport and Ronnie Norman of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Josh Norman, Halie Norman, Brandon Huff, Sydney Huff, Autumn Wood, and Colton Wood.
Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Aileen Norman; mother, Evelyn Norman; father, Paul Norman; and brothers, Mickey and Bennie Norman.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
