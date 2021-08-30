Doris Gaskill Henderson, 74, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Lighthouse Village Assisted Living Facility.
A graveside service is at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Terry Johnson.
Doris was born on May 26, 1947, in Morehead City, to the late Garis and Lela Gaskill. She was a 1968 graduate of East Carteret High School, and she attended Carteret Technical College. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Morehead City. She loved her church family and attending the Saturday Morning Women’s Bible Study.
Doris is survived by her son, Brad Golden and wife Sandy of Morehead City. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Kayla and Danielle Golden of Newport; also several great-grandchildren; and step-daughter, Sharon Willis of Havelock.
Doris was preceded in death by her husbands, William “Bill” Henderson and Ray Golden, Sr.; and her parents, Garis and Lela Gaskill.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Beverly and the Staff of Light House Village of Jacksonville, NC and Community Hospice of Onslow.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
