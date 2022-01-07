Marvin Leland Guthrie, 69, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9th, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8th, at Glad Tidings Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Marvin was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on February 15, 1952, to Marvin and Betty Guthrie. On December 18, 1970, he married the love of his life, Stella, and they had 51 wonderful years together.
Marvin enlisted in the United States Coast Guard on July 26, 1972, serving in Cape Sarichef, Alaska, Cape Canaveral, FL, Baltimore, MD, Wilmington, NC, Morehead City, NC and ending at Fort Macon, NC upon his retirement on July 28, 1986. After the military, he obtained his associate degree and went on to work with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department, was an Operations Manager at Roses in Jacksonville, owned and operated Guthrie’s Cabinets and worked for the North Carolina Department of Corrections before retiring.
His motto “always be prepared” was one of the key factors that helped his daily life run smooth. As a Mr. Fix It, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t tackle with ease. Someone else’s broken, discarded item would be his new project and inevitably he’d restore it to its beauty. Researching history and learning about his family lineage was thoroughly intriguing to Marvin. Music was an important part of his life. He appreciated instrumental music, could play the piano by ear, and always listened to Gospel music while traveling.
Marvin’s talents extended to the kitchen where he cooked amazing meals for the family. Surprisingly to some, Marvin’s creative ability also included crocheting. He shared his creations with the hospital and made blankets for his future grandbabies. Woodworking was another skill he put to good use and even made a cradle for his grandson, baby Jon, which was then passed down to the girls.
Known for his tender heart and love for the Lord, Marvin was an outstanding man of God. He attended Glad Tidings Church where he enjoyed the fellowship of believers.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Stella Nelson Guthrie of the home; daughter, Felicia Bland and husband Jeb of Vanceboro; son, Farron Guthrie and wife Lori of Beaufort; mother, Alice Elizabeth Guthrie of Morehead City; sister, Olese Lenhart and husband Scott of Havelock; grandchildren who lovingly called him “Poppie”, Farrah Robinson and husband Mathew of New Bern, Pastors Elizabeth Willis and husband Caleb of Morehead City, Alexis Guthrie and fiancé Brandon of Marshallberg, Mallory Griffin of Gloucester, Jacob Bland and Abigail Bland, both of Vanceboro and Grayson Block of Beaufort; and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father in 2019, Marvin Lee Guthrie; grandparents, Mary Ella Davis and husband Ernest, Hilda “Hiddy” Guthrie, and Walter and Annie Williams; grandson, Jonathan Lynn Griffin Jr.; and his four-legged best friend, Buddy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glad TC Kids Ministry, 4921 Country Club Rd., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
