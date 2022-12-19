Anna Kay Davis, 92, of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Crystal Bluff Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Morehead City.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 23rd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Clint Nelson. Interment will follow at the Polly Ann Davis Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, December 22nd at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Anna was born on August 29, 1930, in Morehead City, North Carolina. With a true love for the Cape, not only did she enjoy her trips there, but she was also proud to own and operate Cape Lookout Gift Shop on Harkers Island. Anna believed in her community and stood by her beliefs, which even included running for County Commissioner. Anna wasn’t afraid to tell you what she thought. She was known to always stand up for her kids, but if they were in the wrong, she’d be sure to correct them.
Anna was a former member of Harkers Island Methodist Church and later attended Free Grace Wesleyan Church. Sunday dinners were her favorite time, she always made them special for her family which often included the best blueberry pies you can imagine, along with her delicious oyster dressing. She enjoyed oyster roasts at the shore and eating her homemade cornbread, which was always accompanied by a cold Pepsi.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Louise Gaskill and husband Elbert C. Gaskill, of Harkers Island; sons, Bertram McVae Davis and wife Lori Ann Davis, of Williston, Jeffery Allen Davis and wife Christine Holland Davis, of Beaufort, and Stacy McVae Davis Jr. and wife Kim Boyd Davis, of Morehead City; grandchildren, Stephanie Willis, Clint Gaskill Jr., Richard Gaskill, Jillian Bass, Cecily Glancy, Jeffrey Allen Davis Jr., Sarah Abigail Davis, Hannah Davis Chadwick, Gaston Leon Davis, Patricia K. Hunnings, Stacy M. Davis III, and Hilary Davis; and great-grandchildren, Emily Gaskill, Carter Gaskill, Deborah Brabble, Gabrielle Gillikin, Walter Glancy, Nina Glancy, Lexie Chadwick, Cole Chadwick, Dean Roberts, Gabriel Davis, and Cam Hunnings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2014, Stacy McVae Davis; sister, Bertie Lee Meyers; daughter, Rebecca Kay Davis; infant son, Stacy M. Davis Jr.; and infant grandson, Christopher Davis.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
