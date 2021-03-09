Martha Quinn Russell, 81, of Broad Creek, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 8, 2021, at Crystal Bluff Rehab & Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Broad Creek Church of God in Newport with Pastor Robbie Strickland officiating. Martha will be laid to rest at Amariah Garner Memorial Cemetery in Newport.
Martha is survived by her three grandchildren, Asa Willis and wife Lydia, Brandon Russell and Leslie McNeill; two brothers, David Quinn Sr. and wife Mary Jo and Eugene Quinn; sisters-in-law, Inez Quinn and Sharon Quinn; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dalton Russell; her children, Tammy Russell McCarvill and Roy Kevin Russell; her brothers, Phillip Quinn and William “Chig” Quinn Sr.; and her parents, Charlie and Alice Quinn.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Martha’s name may be made to the Broad Creek Church of God Building Fund.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
