Lois “LoLo” Faye Sawyers, 76, of Broad Creek, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her graveside service was Sunday at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery in Mill Creek, officiated by Pastor Paul Loftin, the Rev. Vince Arnold, and the Rev. Drew Guthrie.
She is survived by her godchild; stepchildren, Mary Katherine Dennis of Cape Carteret and Robert Sawyers of Stella; grandchildren; brothers, Linwood Arnold of Morehead City, William Arnold of Mill Creek and Mark Arnold of Holly Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Sawyers; sister, Nellie Mae Guthrie; and brothers, J.D. Arnold, Shybo Arnold and Larry Arnold.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Lois may be made to Broad and Gales Creek EMS, 3010 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
