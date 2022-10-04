Lydia "Kris" Freshour, Newport
Lydia "Kris" Freshour (Winfree), 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Freshour; three sisters, Elizabeth Winfree, Nedra Sparks, and Diane Winfree; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Van and Peggy Winfree; and one sister, Mary Menlfelt Spinola.
Jacqueline Shelton
Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Susan Willis, Williston
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
RICHARD G. BLAKE JR., Newport
Richard G. Blake Jr., 49, of Newport, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 6th, at the family home in Newport, officiated by Rev. Joseph Park. Richard was born on December 12, 1972, in New Bern, North Carolina, to Richard and Martha Blake. He grew up in Newport and was a graduate of North Carolina State University where he majored in Engineering.
CLARA BERNSTEIN, Morehead City
Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
AUDREY L. MACKLIN, Newport
Audrey L. Macklin, 86, of Newport, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Audrey was born on December 11, 1935, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Bertha Vogan. She worked in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. But her favorite role was that of being a dedicated mother to her beloved children.
JERALD "JERRY" E. VAN DE VOORD, Swansboro
Jerald “Jerry” E. Van De Voord, 71, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. His graveside service will be at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, October 11th, at Coastal Carolina Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville. A celebration of life will be held at Salty Shores Trailer Park, at 2 pm. on Saturday, October 29th.
SHIRLEY DENNING CONEKIN, Emerald Isle
Shirley Denning Conekin, 84, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. The family will celebrate her life privately. Shirley was born on August 16, 1938, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, to the late Arthur and Minnie Denning. She was a dedicated employee of the Goldsboro City School System where she worked in a secretarial role for 30 years.
