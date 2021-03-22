Sallie Lucinda Kellum Miller, 68, of Swansboro, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
She is survived by many cousins and her ex-husband.
Cinda was preceded in death by her parents, Carrie Margaret and Ralph Kellum; and her son, Jacob Hall Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.