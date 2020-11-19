Charles Heartsill, 78, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His graveside service is Friday at the New Bern Hebrew Cemetery, adjacent to the New Bern National Cemetery, officiated by Lay Leader Carla Byrnes. For those attending the internment, be there at 1:30 p.m., the livestream will begin at 2 p.m.
A memorial service, with his many friends, to honor his U.S. Marine Corps service and his Mason affiliation is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Those who are ill or at risk may prefer to stay home and view the webcast of the services through Charles's obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. For those attending in person, please observe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention novel coronavirus guidelines. Bring and wear a protective mask.
Charles William Heartsill was born Aug. 17, 1942, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to the late Dustin Heartsill and Emma Bray Heartsill. He was a skydiving instructor as a young man, hitchhiked through Europe, lived on a Kibbutz in Israel for a period of time, then returned to the U.S. He enlisted in the Marines, serving two tours of duty. He became an aircraft mechanic and skilled metalsmith. Charles received many honors and awards, including the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Rifle Expert Badge and Pistol Expert Badge. After his honorable discharge, he continued serving his country as a civil servant for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Charles retired in the early 90s and eventually took a position with Boeing in Al Assad, Iraq, during Operation Iraqi Freedom doing aircraft rework.
After several years, he returned to the states and continued his work with Boeing in Abilene, Texas, and Fort Campbell, Ky., and then retired back to Morehead City, where he eventually began working again as a delivery driving for several car dealers. Charles was actively enjoying that driving position when he passed.
Charles was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He loved music, traveling, adventure and collecting cars.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Long; son, Craig Allen Heartsill Sr. and wife Patricia Heartsill of Grand Junction, Colo.; grandson, Craig Allen Heartsill Jr. of Barstow, Calif.; great-grandsons, Craig Allen Heartsill III and Blake Heartsill, both of Barstow, Calif.; great-granddaughters, Renee Heartsill, Stevie Heartsill and Jazmine Heartsill, all of Barstow, Calif.; stepson, Dr. Jay Brenman; two stepdaughters, Janice Brenman and Jami Castel; stepgrandchildren, Gabi, Callie, Sara Lea, Eden, Claire and Theodore; brother, Tony Heartsill and his wife Susie Heartsill; brother-in-law, Roger Long and wife Elsa Long; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dustin Heartsill and Damon Heartsill; and his sister, Claudine Heartsill.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Shriners Children's Hospital,2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607,or the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City NC 28557.
The family is grateful to Chuck Caldwell and Weston Porter and Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City for the arrangements. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.