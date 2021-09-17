Master Police Officer James “Jim E.V.” “JimJim” Vaselovic, 49, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
His memorial service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Zach Marks. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Jim was born on April 16, 1972, in Edison, New Jersey to John and Frances Vaselovic. He honorably served with the United States Navy for two years. Later serving his community for over 17 years in law enforcement, working with the Beaufort, Atlantic Beach, and Morehead City police departments.
Jim loved to entertain, he spread joy by singing, playing his guitar, and telling jokes. As a lover of space and the unknown, he was a fan of Star Wars and Star Trek. He was a talented actor, and loved his time spent performing at the community theater with his father. He was a proud Boy Scout, taking great joy in being a staple of the community. Once described as “the Swiss Army knife of people,” Jim was a jack-of-all-trades, happy to share his knowledge whenever he could.
With his extraordinary charm and genuine smile, Jim never failed to make a lasting impression anywhere he went. Jim was an honest man, showing respect to everyone he met and exhibiting patience to all those in his life and line of work. He was strongly devoted to his family, valuing every moment he spent making memories, especially with his granddaughter Madeline “Maddiecakes” who brightened his life and brought him great happiness.
A pillar of strength, you could always rely on Jim when you most needed it—he was a light in the darkest of times. He was a compassionate man with a lot of love for the people around him; he genuinely loved his LEO family.
His legacy is uniquely rich and will not be forgotten.
He is survived by his wife, Hope Kelly Vaselovic of the home; son, Connor Vaselovic of the home; step-sons, DJ States of the home, and Cody Fair of Central Point, OR; step-daughter Neesha States of Fredericksburg, TX; mother, Frances Agugliaro Vaselovic of Terre Haute, IN; sisters, Kathy Minor and husband Chuck of Terre Haute, IN, and Donna Vaselovic of Mattoon, IL; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles; his special granddaughter, Madeline Zubovic; and his beloved pets, cats, Pippin and Strider, and dogs, Midnight and Jasmine.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Joseph Vaselovic, Jr.; and his step-son, Tyler Bradley Fair.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.