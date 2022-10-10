Peter Charles Lamm, 73, of Swansboro, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home
A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the VFW, 246 VFW Rd, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
