Carol Thompson Murray, 87, of Emerald Isle, wife of Josiah Thomas Prescott, Jr., died January 18th, 2023, at the Cottages of Swansboro, with her family by her side.
She was born September 15th, 1935, to Franklin Paul Thompson and Clara Dunlap Thompson, and raised in Richlands, NC.
She attended High Point College and still has close friends made during those college years. One alum group very special to her over the years was the Steel Magnolias.
Carol lived in the Charlotte area for many years and raised her children there. She met Joe and returned to Eastern NC when they moved to Emerald Isle in 1986. They attended Swansboro United Methodist Church and Carol loved the church and the friends she made there.
When she learned she had stage 4 Multiple Myeloma in 2008, their prayers and support were unceasing, and prayer works! She was able to fight the disease and live a full life for many years. In addition to their church family Carol and Joe were fortunate to have wonderful neighbors that became dear friends. They shared many fun times over the years and have been a special blessing to Carol, especially in the last few years as her health declined.
The family would like to thank Dr. Luis Cuervo and the staff of the Carteret Cancer Center for the excellent care she received.
Carol enjoyed playing golf and one of her favorite memories few people know of was playing Augusta National Golf Club where she shot an 89 from the member’s tee. She was an avid bridge player throughout her life and also loved to dance – if music was on, Carol was dancing.
She is survived by her three children Elizabeth Murray Deakle (Jerry) and Judith Carol Murray of Raleigh, NC, James Thompson Murray, Jr. of Beaufort, NC, as well as Joe’s son’s, Josiah Prescott III (Kimberly) of Swansboro, NC, and David Prescott (Brooke) of Newport, NC. Grandchildren Hunter Thompson Deakle of Asheville, NC, Claire Deakle Swann (Ralph) of Raleigh, NC, and Darian Prescott Tucker (Matthew) of Concord, NC.
In addition to her parents Carol was predeceased by her daughter, Catherine Marie Murray and her brother Paul Thompson, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Monday, January 23rd, at Swansboro UMC.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church, Hospice or The Myeloma Research Foundation.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
