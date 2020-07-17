Sandy Fleming, 82, of New Bern, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home.
Her service was Wednesday at St. Egbert Catholic Church with Father Thomas R. Davis officiating.
Sandy was a parishioner at St. Egbert Catholic Church and a longtime member of its Ladies Guild. In addition, she volunteered with the Catholic Charities Senior Prescription program. Sandy had a deep Catholic faith and was known for helping anyone in need.
She had a great love of history, which led to her volunteering and then working with the Beaufort Historical Association. She enjoyed sudoku and word puzzles, reading American history and traveling to historic sites. In her later years, she grew to love cats and tolerate dogs.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ray Fleming; son, Tony Fleming; daughter, Kathleen Prewitt and her husband Reid; daughter, Jeanine Suzuki and her husband David; grandchildren, Susan Prewitt and Ben Suzuki; sister, Jackie Stumpf; brother, Greg McIntyre; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family; as well as her beloved cats, Jetta, Jack, Hokey, Rascal and Missy.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial gifts in Sandy’s name can be given to the Beaufort Historical Foundation, 130 Turner St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
