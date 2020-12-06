Dorothy “Doje” Marks, 87, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Doje was born June 20, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Harold and Dorothy Wessel. In 1955, she married the love of her life, Ronald Marks, and they began their journey together. For more than 20 years, Doje had the joy of working as a librarian in the Port Byron, N.Y., School System where she extended her kindness to numerous eager minds over the years.
As an active Girl Scout leader, she used the skills she learned, as well as her love of nature, to hike the 46 highest peaks in the Adirondack Mountains, seeing views and beauty she often spoke of.
In 1989, she and Ronald relocated to the Crystal Coast of North Carolina, making their new home in Emerald Isle. As an active community member, she worked hard at developing the volunteer ambulance service in Emerald Isle and later held the honored position of Emerald Isle commissioner, where she served the community with grace and strength.
She is survived by husband, Ronald Marks of the home; daughter, Nancy Marks of Jordan, N.Y.; son, Doug Marks and wife Cindy of Naperville, Ill.; brother, Ken Wessel and wife Nancy of Ocala, Fla.; and grandchildren, Jeff George and wife Jessica of Rohrersville, Md., Terri DeBois and husband Nick of Weedsport, N.Y., Jenni Farrell and husband Jason of Naperville, Ill., Branden Marks of Chicago, Ill., and Kelsey Frazier and husband William of Portland, Ore.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
