Marguritta "Margie" L. Cauley, 88, of Salter Path, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 15th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 16th, at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Marguritta, or Margie as she was affectionately known by all, was born on July 11, 1934, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late James and Mary Cauley. With a long career working in the newspaper industry, she thoroughly enjoyed working as a printer, which utilized her attention to detail and talent to work with excellence. She retired after 36 faithful years at the Goldsboro Daily News & Record.
She is survived by her nephews, Bill Salter (Carolyn) of Winston Salem, Danny Sutton and Jimmy Sutton, both of Farmville; nieces, Loretta Cherry of Greenville, Pam Garris of Vanceboro, Sue Baker of Ayden, Janie Hall of Greensboro, and Fay Millaway of Winterville; great-nephews, Brian Salter (Jodie) of Salter Path, David Salter of Walkertown, and Michael Salter; and great-nieces, Camille Abiva (Chris) of Newport and Megan Chadwick of New Bern.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy N. Thomas and Myrna Willis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margie’s memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.cff.org/chapters/centraleastern-carolinas-raleigh-chapter or mailed to 7101 Creedmoor Rd. Suite 130 Raleigh, NC 27613.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
