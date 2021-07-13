David Lee Meeks, 61, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Durham, NC.
He was a member of Gorman Baptist Church of Durham.
He is survived by his two sons, Brandon Meeks of Oxford and Jon Meeks of Oxford; stepson, PO1 Nick Lamm II (USN) and wife Christy of Jacksonville, FL; stepgranddaughter, Zoey Lamm of Jacksonville, FL; mother, Bonnie Taylor Meeks of Beaufort; brother, Bradley Rae Meeks and wife Sharon of Durham; the mother of his children, Angie Wright Meeks of Oxford; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lee Meeks.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
