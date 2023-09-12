Thelma Ewing Bostic, 97, passed peacefully on September 10, 2023, at the Morehead City, NC residence of her daughter, Opal Bostic.
She was born on June 19, 1926, in Montgomery County, NC.
Funeral Services for Thelma will be held at 2 p.m., September 16th, at Belford Baptist Church, 925 Windblow Road, Jackson Springs, NC.
“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC, and R.C. Bostic Funeral Service in Candor, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.