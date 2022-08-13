Clifford Sanford, Newport
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955.
Carolyn Gore, Newport
Carolyn Bibbs Gore, 70, of Newport, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at her home in Newport. The family will celebrate her life privately.
ZILPHIA ANN GASKILL, Atlantic Beach
Zilphia Ann Gaskill, 67, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Zilphia was born on May 31, 1955, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Andrew and Leura Guthrie.
