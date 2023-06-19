Jennie Rae Thomas Oldham, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Jasper, Georgia, quietly left this earth at the age of 91, on May 27, 2023.
She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Ann Jones (Harry) of Jasper, Georgia, and Mary Elizabeth Featherstone of Waleska, Georgia; her granddaughters, Jennie Kelly (Mike) of Atlanta, and Mary Catherine Featherstone (fiancé Brendan Quinn) of Atlanta; great-grandchildren Parker Kelly and Paul Kelly.
Her husband of 68 years, Daniel Paul Oldham, preceded her in death in 2017.
Jennie was born and raised in the Jonesboro community of Lee County, North Carolina, and graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1949. She had a 30-year career at North State Telephone Company in High Point.
Upon retirement, Jennie and Paul moved to Emerald Isle, NC, and made their home in the neighborhoods of Columbus Square and then Bluewater Bay. Their final years were spent together in Swansboro, NC, where they resided in The Villages of Swansboro.
Jennie’s favorite pastime was travel. She enjoyed car trips with her husband and family within the continental United States and Canada; trips to the Caribbean islands; trips to various resorts in Mexico; and trips on cruise ships. But she always loved coming home to the NC Crystal Coast.
She was an avid reader and amazing cook (her country style steak and pound cakes were second to none). She always loved seeing cardinals in her yard as well as seeing her roses and hydrangeas in bloom.
In her later years, she discovered what she called “The Facebook” which allowed her to reconnect with friends and stay in touch with family.
She had an abiding faith in God and volunteered her time for several years at The Hem of the Garment in Swansboro.
Jennie deeply loved her husband, daughters, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren, as well as her Sanford, NC family and her many friends over the years. And they all loved her. Her great-grandson, Paul, spoke for all of us when he said to her at her 90th birthday celebration, “thank you for all of the hugs and loving me all of my life.”
A service will be held in Emerald Isle at a time to be determined later this year.
The family requests that donations be made in Jennie’s name to Samaritan’s Purse or to the Emerald Isle Baptist Church.
