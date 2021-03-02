James Martin Cady Jr., 53, of Hubert, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home.
His private celebration of life service will be held at later date.
He is survived by wife, Holly Horne of the home; sons, James Archie Cady of Riverdale, Md., and David Rawn Cady of Swansboro; daughters, Kayla Renee Thompson and Krystal Lynn Mitchell, both of Hubert; seven grandchildren; mother and stepfather, Connie and Fred Fortune of Sherman, N.Y.; father, James Cady Sr. of Panama, N.Y.; brothers, Chris Cady and Mark Fortune, both of Sherman, N.Y., and Mike Fortune of Bemus Point, N.Y.; and a sister, Kelli Briggs of Sherman, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
