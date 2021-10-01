Elizabeth “Lib” Stallings Rustick, 83, of Fayetteville, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, surrounded by a loving family
A graveside celebration of life will be held for Lib and her husband, Ed, who passed away six months earlier, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Bern at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Cedar Grove Cemetery is located at 808 George St., New Bern, NC 28560.
Married for 60 years, Lib will be remembered as a loving wife, amazing mother and grandmother. She was a business owner who was involved with and a prominent leader in the NC PTA, West Fayetteville Association, Cub Scouts, Rae O Hope, Douglas Byrd Senior High Alumni Association, as well as the Queen of the One Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her three sons, Kenny Rustick and his wife Ida of Gloucester, NC, Jimmy Rustick and his wife Jennifer of Longwood, FL and Kevin Rustick and his wife Lisa of Fayetteville, Ga.; and by several grandchildren, Mike, Tanner, Zach, Kaden, Chance, Kelsey and Holden.
Lib was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward; and her parents, Lois and James Stallings of Merrimon, NC.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
