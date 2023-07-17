Denise Hope Commander, 71, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Denise was born on March 28, 1952, to the late Albert and Phyllis Ikerd. Denise and her husband Doug, came to Carteret County from Pensacola, Florida. Doug worked at Cherry Point and Denise was a stay-at-home mom. When her youngest son, Brian, started kindergarten, Denise started volunteering at Morehead City Primary School. She volunteered every year and later became a teacher’s assistant at MCPS. Denise had a gift for helping others and along with her love for children she found joy and fulfillment working with Ms. Bev in Promiseland Children's Church and Promiseland Preschool. Denise was always the happiest assisting with the kid’s activities. Children’s church, Kid’s crusades, summer adventure trips, Wednesday night visits at the nursing home; Denise was always ready to go! She gets much of the credit for the successful eight years that Ms. Bev and her operated the Promiseland Preschool. She helped so many children in Carteret County be prepared for the next step of their education.
Denise had a heart for the elderly as well as the young. Her favorite past time was being a “telephone friend”. In the past few years, she didn’t visit much, but she stayed in touch with everyone’s lives through her chats on the phone. She was always ready to reach out and show that she cared about her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her dear mother, Ms. Phyllis Ikerd and her father Albert L. Ikerd, a brother, Kenneth Ikerd, husband, Doug Commander, and eldest son, Jeff Commander.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her son, Brian Commander of Morehead City, her beloved Aunt Rory, of Clinton, N.C., and brothers Albert Ikerd of Georgia, Thomas Ikerd and wife Ilene of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Jimmy Ikerd of Alabama.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
