Brian Lee Clymer, 61, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a later date.
Brian was born on May 3, 1961, in Reidsville, North Carolina, to Douglas and Dorothy Clymer. Brian loved the Lord and enjoyed singing in the choir at Open Door Baptist Church where he was a member. In his free time, Brian enjoyed fishing, not only was the thrill of catch exciting but he equally enjoyed the peacefulness of the sport.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patsy Clymer; his mother, Dorothy W. Clymer of Reidsville; brother, Butch Clymer and wife Jane of Morehead City; aunt, Wanda Blake of Reidsville; and numerous cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Douglas F. Clymer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
