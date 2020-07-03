Arletha George, 72 of Jacksonville, was called to eternal rest Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence in Jacksonville.
A gathering of friends is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
Arletha B. George was born May 20, 1948, to the late Auronia Brimmage and Shermann Harvey. Arletha was one of six children. Arletha moved to Texas as a teenager. She graduated from Jack Yates Senior High of Houston, Texas. She later met James Stanley, and they married. James passed, leaving Arletha with their loving memories.
Early in life, Arletha joined the medical field, becoming a medical dispatcher and later to work as a home care assistant (caregiver).
Arletha at a young age accepted Jesus as her personal savior and became a member of Pilgrim Rest Church of Havelock.
The family of the late Arletha George would like to give a special thank you to Continuum Home Health & Hospice for the care, love and compassion shown during this journey.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Auronia Jones and Julia Mills and spouse Kelly, both of Houston, Texas; son, Desmond Jones and wife Matilda of Jacksonville; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves to mourn three sisters, Sharon, Virline and Wanda; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Harvey and Arthur “Pete” Harvey; and grandson, Rodrick Jones.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.