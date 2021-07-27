Doris Elizabeth Wunsch, 96, of Newport, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, in Morehead City.
A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Raleigh with Pastor Ben Kifer officiating.
Doris Wunsch (nee Rommelsbacher) was born in Queens, NY on November 24th, 1924. She met Joseph Wunsch of Queens, NY after high school in Glendale, Queens. Unfortunately, WWII broke out and her boyfriend Joe was sent to the Pacific theatre for over 3 years. They communicated by letter frequently during the war. On return from the War in the pacific they were married in January, 1946. Doris and Joe lived in Glendale, Queens until 1954 when they moved into a new house in Bellmore Long Island where they lived until 1964, when Joe’s work moved to Wake Forest, NC. They bought a home in Raleigh, NC and lived there until 2010 when Doris moved to Newport, NC. Her husband Joe passed away in Raleigh in 2003. Doris loved living on the coast in Newport watching the sea birds, jumping mullet and the occasional Dolphin swimming by her kitchen window. She always looked forward to her grandchildren and great grandchildren visiting her and will be missed by all.
Doris is survived by her two sons, Joseph Wunsch of Macon, GA and Robert Wunsch of Newport, NC; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Barnett, Douglas Wunsch, Kacey Wunsch, Jameson Wunsch, and Robert Wunsch; and 8 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wunsch.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
