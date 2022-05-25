Larry Allan Davis, II, 48, of Swansboro, died Friday May 20, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville
A funeral service will be held Wednesday June 1, 2022, at 10:30 AM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, 407 Old Hammock Rd, Swansboro, NC 28584. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Lung Association at action.lung.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.