Allen J. Steinberg, M.D., 91, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina and formerly of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home.
Born on August 20, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Allen grew up in the Strawberry Mansion area of Philadelphia. After graduating from Central High School, he furthered his education at Temple Medical School where he received his Doctorate. Allen enjoyed playing basketball in high school and 1 year during college.
Allen practiced medicine at Philadelphia General Hospital until it closed in 1977. He then relocated to South Jersey where he practiced at Virtua Health. He and his wife, Janice, have owned a home in Pine Knoll Shores for the past 33 years. He enjoyed walks on the beach and called Pine Knoll Shores his piece of paradise. Allen loved a good round of golf, was a voracious reader and was always fascinated by medical history.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Janice; daughter, Julie Adams and husband Trent of Richmond, VA; and son, Eric Steinberg of Blacksburg, VA.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Anna Steinberg; sister, Pearl Starkey; and brother, Bernard Steinberg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.