June Rhyne Boyette, 82, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A celebration of June’s life will be held at a later date.
June was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Mt. Holly to the late James and Lucille Rhyne. She obtained her bachelor’s degree and spent many enjoyable years teaching home economics. June was a member of the Shephard of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach.
She is survived by her loving husband, Malvern L. Boyette of the home; daughters, Ava Boyette Parker and husband Z.B. of Pine Level and Bethany Susan Boyette of Emerald Isle; grandchildren, Marie Coker and husband Jerome and Branston Parker; and great-grandchildren, Cullen Coker and Connor Coker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Daniel Rhyne Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, 201 E Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
