Sandra Dow Roberts, 74, of Harkers Island, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial was Sunday at St. Egbert Catholic Church of Morehead City, with Father Thomas Davis officiating.
Mrs. Roberts was a member of St. Egbert Catholic Church of Morehead City, where for many years she helped with children’s liturgy programs. She was a dedicated mother who volunteered in the Connecticut school systems to support education and student extracurricular activities before retiring to North Carolina.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David B. Roberts of Harkers Island; daughter, Jenna Stanley and husband Chris of Lake Bluff, Ill.; son, Scott Roberts and wife Sarah of Summit, N.J.; and four grandchildren, Elise, Lyn, Nate and Landon.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.