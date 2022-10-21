Russell Eugene Hollowell, of Atlantic Beach, surrounded by family, left his temporary home to be with Christ Jesus in His Eternal Heaven on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Gales Creek Cemetery, with Rev. Patrick Whaley and Rev. King Cole officiating.
Gene leaves behind his wife, Doris Hollowell of Atlantic Beach; sons, Brian Hollowell of Vacaville, CA, and Jeff and wife, Trish Hollowell of Mill Creek, NC; daughters, Becky and husband, Randy Byerly of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Jennifer Steves and husband of Atlantic Beach, NC; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
After graduating from Oak Ridge Military Academy, he served in the US Air Force. He was elected to the Atlantic Beach town board for many years and was a member of the Elks Lodge. Gene was a member of the original Freewill Baptist Church, Hwy 24 Newport. He was a gifted musician, enjoying the saxophone, piano and organ. Established Knowledge of Christ Bookstore in 1981, and later Lighthouse Plumbing Company with his son, Jeff. Gene enjoyed travel, camping, being on the water in his boat and riding his Harley. His love and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial donations may be made to Soundview Original FWB Church of Newport, NC; Community Home Care and Hospice of Swansboro, NC; or the ministry of your choice.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
