Bobby Willis, 88, of Smyrna, went to be with the lord on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 9, at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Richard Derreth. Interment will follow at Willis Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm, Friday, July 8, at Munden Funeral Home and Crematory. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Bobby’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Bobby was born on March 8, 1934, in Harker’s Island to the late Joseph and Sadie Willis. This is a man who was a true servant of the Lord for well over 50 years. Bobby was blessed with 59 wonderful years with the love of his life, Clarice Willis. They were active in the Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, usher, church grounds keeper, just to name a few. Bobby retired from Barbour’s Marine with over 50 years of experience, some of which he spent commercial fishing part time. He did lawn maintenance for many in the county, which he thoroughly enjoyed. When you think of a family man, you see his face.
Bobby loved his family fiercely. He was deeply loved by his nieces and nephews, along with his great nieces and nephews who considered him almost like a father to them. He didn’t know a stranger and had not one enemy in the world. Bobby was a true man of conviction and love.
Those left to treasure his memory are his sons, Wayne Willis (Penny) of Smyrna, Jeremy Willis (Janine) of Mt. Holly, NC; grandson, Christopher Willis, who was lovingly called by his grandad “Doobey”; sister- in- laws, Sandra K. Willis, Kay Willis, Melvina Willis, brother-in-laws, Berkley Gillikin, Alfred Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Clarice Willis; sisters, Maxine Lawrence, Mary Elza Gillikin, Marjie Davis; brothers, Jackie Willis, Joseph Willis; sister-in-law, Jeannette Morris; brother-in-laws, Earl Lawrence and Willie Guy Willis.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
