Barbara Joyce
Barbara Joyce of Morehead City, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Marybeth Edwards, Beaufort
Marybeth Ann Edwards, 66, of Beaufort, passed away on May 15, 2022, at home. Services are incomplete and pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JACK DAR METCALF, Havelock
Jack Dar Metcalf, a Proud Veteran of the US Navy, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Charlie and Lessie Metcalf, Jack grew up in Marshall, North Carolina.
