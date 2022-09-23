Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
He was preceded in death by his special brother, John Anthony Williams; maternal grandparents, John and Glenna Adams; maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Vella Williams; and paternal grandparents, Jessie and Geraldine Williams.
Matt is survived by his mother, Juritta A. Adams of Roanoke; his father and stepmother, Gregg and Betty Williams of Fernandina Beach, Florida; special aunt, Kelley “Nana” McKinney; special cousin, Linda Cook; and uncle and aunt, Paul and Ruby Williams of Swansboro, NC.
The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, in the Oakey’s Funeral Service - Downtown Chapel. The Service followed at 2 p.m. with Dr. Russ Merritt officiating. Burial followed in Evergreen Burial Park.
For those unable to attend, the service was live-streamed at www.oakeys.com by accessing his obituary.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service – Roanoke (Downtown) Chapel, Roanoke, VA, (540) 982-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.