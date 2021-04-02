James "Jim" Rowland McLean, 67, of Ocean, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service with military honors is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Jack Mumford. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
James, or “Jim” as he was more commonly known, was born Oct. 31, 1953, in Lumberton to Thomas and Joanne McLean. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1972 until 1976. Following the military, he attended N.C. State University. He later worked as an industrial engineering specialist at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and retired as facilities supervisor at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Fla. Living on the coast was a special joy for Jim, who loved to fish and enjoyed spending many hours on the water.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline Blades McLean of Ocean; son, John Thomas McLean of Ocean; mother, Joanne McLean of Murphy; brother, Thomas Lester McLean Jr. of Murphy; sister, Cynthia Ann Marcus and husband Darryl of Conway, S.C.; two nephews; one great-nephew; and two great-nieces.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lester McLean; and son, Jason Rowland McLean. Jim is now with his best buddy, “Taz,” his English cocker-spaniel.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of JR may be made to Frontotemporal Dementia, AFTD, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406; Boy Scouts of America East Carolina Council, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015; or N.C. Coastal Federation, 3609 NC Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
