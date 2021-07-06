Kathy Ann Worley, 55, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Duke Hospice-Hock Family Pavilion in Durham after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Morehead City on June 11, 1966 to Roy and Shirley Worley. After graduating high school, she went on to lead a successful career as a parts manager for multiple heavy equipment companies in Raleigh. She loved the beach, hanging out at the pool, fishing, planting flowers in her garden and spending time with the love of her life and her family.
She is survived by her devoted husband and companion of 26 years, Christopher Fairweather of Raleigh; her father, Roy Worley (Jean) of Peletier; her mother, Shirley Rogers (Steve) of Surf City; her sister, Debbie Manley of Newport; her two nieces, Samantha Ratliff (Matthew) of Morehead City and Whitney Atwood (Scott) of New Bern; two great nieces, Gracelynn and Lillian Kruger; a great nephew, Weston Atwood; and several extended family members and special friends.
Kathy is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Beatrice Worley; maternal grandparents, Jack and Bertha Beasley; aunts, Linda Shaver and Bonnie Worley; her uncle, Johnny Beasley; and her two furry friends, Sandy Bear & Mud.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s name to the mercuryone.org/disaster-relief/.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at: www.browwynneraleigh.com
Arrangements are by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home & Crematory, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC 27605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.