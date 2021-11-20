TERRY DOAK, Newport
Terry Doak, 77, of Newport, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Kathleen Burns, Hubert
Kathleen Burns, 72, of Hubert, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
COLONEL ROCCO FRANCIS "ROCKY" VENTRELLA JR., Cape Carteret
Colonel Rocco Francis "Rocky" Ventrella Jr., US Army Retired, 92, of Cape Carteret, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
TAMMIE ALEXANDER, Havelock
Tammie Alexander, 57, of Havelock, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at her home. Family and friends are welcome to send online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, NC.
