Edward Hopkins, Newport
Edward Hopkins, 86, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held on, Thursday, June 1, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Egbert Catholic Church, 1706 Evans St, Morehead City, NC 28557. Edward grew up in Brooklyn, New York and retired from the MTA where he worked as a NY City bus driver. He moved to North Carolina in 1991. He enjoyed boating, fishing, shrimping, clamming and crabbing.
Robert "Mickey" Hoey, Beaufort
Robert "Mickey" Hoey, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Steven Shane Chadwick, Harkers Island
Steven Shane Chadwick, 38, of Harkers Island, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
WILLIAM "BILL" STARKS, Beaufort
William “Bill” Starks, 89, of Merrimon, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home. Bill was born on July 28, 1933, in Queens, New York, to Arthur and Mabel Starks. He was a loving husband, father and Pop Pop.
ZEBULON VANCE ALFORD, JR., Emerald Isle
Zebulon Vance Alford Jr., 64, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DOROTHY MITCHELL, Morehead City
Dorothy Mitchell, 99, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
