Mary Alice Dickerson Hodges, 93, of Atlantic Beach, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A service to celebrate Mary Alice's life is at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. David Taylor officiating. The internment will be private.
Born in Wilson County Sept. 25 1927, she was the daughter of the late Moses Taylor and Lena Jackson Taylor.
Mary Alice was a faithful member of Oak View Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school for many years. She enjoyed afternoon car rides with family and shopping with her nieces, as well as attending country music concerts and dining out with her friends and family. Mary Alice loved her family and was always there to lend a helping hand. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Becky Dickerson Gaskins and husband Allen; her one granddaughter, Emily Williams of Beaufort; her two great-granddaughters, Samantha Canissario and Maria Williams; her two brothers, Ray Taylor and wife Jean and Billy Taylor and wife Jessie Dean; her sister-in-law, Faye Taylor; and her brother-in-law, Jim Stallings, all of Rocky Mount. In addition, she is also survived by a special niece, Candy Taylor Cashwell, husband Donald and their sons, DeWyatt and Nathan Cashwell; special nephew, Ronnie Taylor; several other nieces and nephews; and special friend, Alice Hollifield.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Samuel E. Dickerson and Roland E. Hodges; five sisters, Nellie Colbert, Dolly Bottoms, Pattie New, Sylvia Lamb and Dorothy Stallings; and two brothers, Jimmy E. Taylor and Elbert E. Taylor.
The family will receive friends at hour prior to the service in the atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Michelle Preast, Rosa Headington, Chrissie Fitzula and Christina White for the special care that was given during her sickness.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made in Mary Alice's memory to Oak View Baptist Church, 2412 Arlington St., Rocky Mount, NC 27801.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Rocky Mount.
(Paid obituary)
