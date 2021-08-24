James Patrick “Pat” Kelly, 72, of Cary and Carteret County, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Brian Center Southpoint in Durham.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Kevin Stott. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
Pat was born on July 14, 1949, to the late Mike and Virginia Kelly. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. Serving in the United States Air Force, he was also a Vietnam War Veteran.
He had a variety of jobs, solider, radio DJ, trucker, television programmer, realtor, and copier technician. What he loved most was to learn new things. At various times, he taught himself how to paint, sculpt, write fiction, and play a few musical instruments. His biggest passion was photography. He was a part of several photography exhibits. Pat loved to gain knowledge about a wide range of topics, so he was always reading. His primary interest was history and science fiction. Pat enjoyed traveling but always came back to Carteret County. He loved coastal living. He was a member of the number one VFW of Denver.
Surviving are his brother and sister in-law, Kevin and Jeannie Kelly; niece, Theresa Kelly; and Emmit, his bacon buddy and ball catcher.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his older brother, Mike Kelly Jr.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
