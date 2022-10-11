Mr. William "Bill" Morris Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on November 23, 1944, in Greene County to Melvin and Edna Corbett.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. James United Methodist Church in Newport, officiated by Rev. Joseph Park and Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Bill graduated from Greene Central High School and NC State University with an Associate Degree in Agriculture. Bill was a devoted member of the St. James United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his years of serving there through attendance, Sunday School, Honduras Mission trips and several carpentry projects.
Bill worked as a salesman at Sears for 31 years. He delighted in meeting many customers and guiding them with purchases. Following retirement in 1999, he began using the carpentry skills taught to him by his father. His passion was work and gaining much pleasure from helping others. His fun came from travels with family and friends, gardening, and hunting.
Bill is survived by the love of his life, Frances Kelly Corbett, whom he married on March 28, 1970, they celebrated 52 years of devoted love and support.
Bill is also survived by his sister, Connie Lucas of Newport and her daughter Carmen Almany (Jeff) of Newport; sister, Patricia Ayers (Kevin) of Snow Hill and Newport and her son Eric Pendergrast of Snow Hill and Newport; brother, Gary Corbett (Ann) of Snow Hill, their sons John Corbett of Goldsboro, Chris Corbett (Jenny) of Sims, and Bill’s great nephews, Jordan Corbett, Brock Corbett, and Dylan Corbett (Kayla) and their daughter Macon; sister-in-law, Pat Reynolds Kelly of Newport, her children, Tammy Kelly (Freddie Harris) of Louisburg, NC, Todd Kelly (Sherry) of Newport, and Bill’s great nephew, Travis Kelly (Blayke) of Clayton and their son Everett.
He is also survived by his twin brother-in-law, Earl Kelly (Lynn) of Newport, their son Brian Kelly (Britni Simmons) of Clayton and Bill’s great-niece, Isla Grace; and twin brother-in-law, Allen Kelly (Joan) of Raleigh, their daughter Melissa Kelly-Nielsen of Utah and her children, Shelby Ring of Raleigh, Emma, and Maggie Nielson of Utah.
He is also survived by other extended family members and friends who were very dear to his heart, his devoted caregiver Tonya Batten, and the 3HC caregiving team.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Edna Corbett; his mother and father-in-law, Jim and Clara Kelly; and his brother-in-law, Ronnie Kelly.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, and at other times in the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. James United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570 or the SECU Hospice House, Inc., P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
“Those we hold most dear never truly leave us, they live on in the kindness they showed, the comfort they shared, and the love they brought into our lives.” …Isabel Norton.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
