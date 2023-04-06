Patricia Augenstein, Newport
Patricia Augenstein, 63, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Harvest Church of God in Newport, with Pastor Jesse Wombles officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Josephine "Jo" Prytherch, Beaufort
Josephine “Jo” R. Prytherch, 85, of Beaufort, passed away at Brookdale in Morehead City. Jo worked as a school teacher, before her career as an International Account Executive with AT&T. Services are pending at this time. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Herbert F. Prytherch of Beaufort; daughter, Susan Ayers Prytherch of Chapel Hill; son, Herbert “Bert” F. Prytherch III and wife, Julie of Coco Beach.
Mary George, Beaufort
Mary Belle Murray George, 61, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Duke Medical Univ. Hospital in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church of North River. Entombment will follow at the Elbert Murray Sr. Cemetery in North River.
