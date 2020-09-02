William “Bill” R. Herbst, 70, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Duke Medical Center in Durham. He is now at peace.
The family will be celebrating his life this weekend, beginning with a sky candle lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday in Pine Knoll Shores, phase one. Saturday, there will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. at McNeil Park in Pine Knoll Shores, officiated by Pastor Mark Herbst, followed by a brunch reception.
Bill was born April 2, 1950, in Queens, N.Y., to the late Robert and Dorothy Herbst. Bill loved hunting, fishing, his dogs, food and traveling, but most of all he appreciated spending quality time with his family, loved ones and friends. He was treasured as a great friend, husband, father and loved one to all who knew him.
He will be remembered always, and heart filled by his dearest love and wife of 48 years, Virginia; son, Scott and wife Gabrielle; and daughter, April and her partner Andrew Rusche. He also leaves behind his best friend and brother, Richard Herbst and wife Linda; his loving sisters, Cindy Moeller and husband Tommy, Lauren Herbst and Barbara McKinney and husband Terry. He will also be missed and deeply loved by all of the nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his “baby girl,” Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be deeply appreciated and can be sent to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374, or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
