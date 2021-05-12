Catherine Virginia Suban, 76, of Newport, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service will be held at a later date in Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, Antonio Suban; daughters, Teresa Ault of Greenup, Ky., and Cathy Spradlin of Atlantic Beach; son, Gordon Adkins of Chesapeake, Va.; siblings, Eleanor Harrison, Mary Jantti, Irene Isidoro, John Gray, Christine Jarvis and Brenda Brockman; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Sturgis and Catherine Gray; and brothers, Alfred Denson, Johnny Denson and Ernest Denson.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
