Charles Monroe Garner, Sr, 99, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Amariah Garner Cemetery.
Monroe was born September 3, 1922, in Newport, NC. He lived his entire life in Carteret County, where he met and married Marie Ebron. Together they raised three wonderful children, and they both loved their town and its people.
Monroe had many careers in his 99 years. He opened the Newport Milling Company along with his father, Needham Garner and his brother-in-law, Aaron Craig. He was also co-owner of Howard’s Garage in Newport.
Monroe very proudly served his country where he spent four years in the US Navy during WW II. After the Navy, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 30+ years and retired as a CWO-4. He was a civil servant where he worked at the 824th Heavy Boat Transportation Company in Morehead City for many years. After retiring from the civil service, Monroe held various construction jobs until he retired at the young age of 90.
He lived his life as a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He touched the lives of all who knew him and will be deeply missed. The love for his family, his stories and laughter will forever live within our hearts.
Monroe is survived by his wife, Peggy Garner; two daughters, Cherry Ragan and husband, Randy Ragan of Newport, and Charlene Garner Stoops of Aberdeen, Ohio; sister, Cherry LaShan of Newport; seven grandchildren, Donna Bradshaw, Steve Ragan, Jackie Bradsher, Cheryl Oakley, Christie Rock, Clint Stoops, Brandon Stoops; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Marie Garner; parents, Needham and Swanona Garner; son, Charles “Bo” Garner, Jr.: grandson, Charles “Chuck” Garner III; great-grandson, Robert J Becker, Jr.; and sisters, Mary Craig, Olene Warren and Christine “Donie” Garner.
Monroe will be remembered for many things, but most of all he was a kind and loving man who was always ready to lend a helping hand.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in his memory to the Newport Fire Department, 125 Howard Blvd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
