Angela Dare (Gillikin) Fulcher, 55, of Otway, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. Family and friends will meet at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, for the graveside service with Rev. Jonathan Griffin officiating.
Angela was born on June 29, 1966. She grew up in Beaufort, NC. She graduated from East Carteret High School, Class of 1984. She graduated from Carteret Community College as a Medical Assistant. She worked in the office for Dr. James Crosswell for several years.
Angela was loved and the kindest personality. Her smile lit up the room. She loved being close to pekingese dogs over the years. She also enjoyed crafting and Christmas time. She had a difficult life having numerous health issues from diabetes, kidney and pancreas transplants in 2009, leg amputated to acquiring young onset dementia. Time had taken a toll on her earthly body and mind but, now she is with a new body by the grace of God. She is now at peace with her new mind and body in heaven forever.
She is survived by her Husband of 23 years, Mark Kevin Fulcher of Otway, NC; Brothers, Nathan Fulford and Michael Fulford; Sister, Laura Fulcher Bedsole; Step-Mother, Julie Fulcher; Mother-in-law, Leta Gillikin; and brother-in-law, Donnie Gillikin.
Angela was preceded in death by her parents, Larry Edward Fulcher and Patricia Sandra Lewis.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Pruitt Health Care, Sea Level, NC. The Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th floor New York, NY 1000.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc, https://www.noefs.org/. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at https://www.noefs.org/.
